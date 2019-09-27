Make Dinner Plans: Andrea's Bar & Brasserie Has Launched A New Sushi Menu!

Andrea's Bar & Brasserie in Khan Market has been creating quite the buzz since its launch and for all the right reasons: for its epic food that'll make your day so much better, and the beautiful space itself. Now, they've got more good things coming your way with their all new sushi menu!

This menu features excellent maki roll options like the Rainbow Maki with cucumber, beetroot, mango, carrot, and cream cheese (it's probably the most colourful and fresh sushi we've tried in a while), and the avocado-heavy Monster Roll with guacamole on top (who knew sushi and guac can taste this good). Our favourite out of the lot though, was a vegetarian (!) Kakiage roll which is a fried vegetable roll with beetroot flavoured tempura flakes that adds a nice crunch to the overall palate. The menu also has other sushi options with exotic ingredients like Norwegian salmon, Saku Tuna, New Zealand avocado and Tanuki.

Also, know that their sushi pieces are bigger than usual, so while it might be slightly messy to eat each sushi piece in one go, even their 4-piece platter is moderately filling.

If you love sushi like we do, you might want to book a table right away! We're going back for seconds, and thirds (and fourths too probably).

Price: Starting at INR 395 for the 4-piece Hosomaki vegetarian roll.