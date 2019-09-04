Andrea's Bar & Brasserie: A beautiful little outlet. The interiors are really pretty and quaint. They serve some amazing Italian food. The Jamaican jerk and jalapeño pizza were simply superb. The chicken was well cooked and marinated loaded with cheese. The fish and chips were nice too. The Chocolate Dome is heavenly and a must-try. The Tiramisu is also a really good option too.
Visit This Place When In Khan Market For Yum Pizzas & Desserts
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae.
Also On Andrea's Bar & Brasserie
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)