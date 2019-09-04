Visit This Place When In Khan Market For Yum Pizzas & Desserts

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Andrea's Bar & Brasserie

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 12, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Andrea's Bar & Brasserie: A beautiful little outlet. The interiors are really pretty and quaint. They serve some amazing Italian food. The Jamaican jerk and jalapeño pizza were simply superb. The chicken was well cooked and marinated loaded with cheese. The fish and chips were nice too. The Chocolate Dome is heavenly and a must-try. The Tiramisu is also a really good option too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae.

Casual Dining

Andrea's Bar & Brasserie

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 12, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default