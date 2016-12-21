Andrea's Eatery Opens Up At Select CITYWALK

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Andrea's Eatery

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Shop 48-51, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

If you make a beeline for Amici midway through your shopping spree in Select CITYWALK, you’ll be sad to know it’s gone. But also happy to know Andrea’s Eatery has opened in its place.

Colourful Palettes & Cheerful Palates

Andrea’s Eatery is done up in an inviting colour palette – expect earthy browns and warm reds. The open kitchen is further adorned by a wall of jars and bottles.

When it comes to the menu, we can look forward to Caramel Pork. And if you still need more after that, there’s Fish Koliwada Burger, Shakshuka Eggs and Shish Taouk.

So, We're Saying...

Hop in for a quick glass of wine and yes, Caramel Pork the next time you’re loitering about the mall.

Photos: Andrea’s Eatery

Casual Dining

Andrea's Eatery

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Shop 48-51, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default