If you make a beeline for Amici midway through your shopping spree in Select CITYWALK, you’ll be sad to know it’s gone. But also happy to know Andrea’s Eatery has opened in its place.
Andrea's Eatery Opens Up At Select CITYWALK
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Shortcut
Colourful Palettes & Cheerful Palates
Andrea’s Eatery is done up in an inviting colour palette – expect earthy browns and warm reds. The open kitchen is further adorned by a wall of jars and bottles.
When it comes to the menu, we can look forward to Caramel Pork. And if you still need more after that, there’s Fish Koliwada Burger, Shakshuka Eggs and Shish Taouk.
So, We're Saying...
Hop in for a quick glass of wine and yes, Caramel Pork the next time you’re loitering about the mall.
Photos: Andrea’s Eatery
