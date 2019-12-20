Anita Dongre's New Flagship Store Is Stunning

The new Anita Dongre flagship store, spanning 10,000 square feet, is her largest store in India, and it is absolutely beautiful.
Upwards: ₹ 3000
Available Online
Nearest Metro Station: QUTAB MINAR
The second you walk in, you’re greeted by a hand-carved marble fountain, while the entrance itself boasts hand-painted murals of flora and fauna. You’ll also find 30 hand-painted paintings made in the Pichwai style, all throughout the store.
The brand’s pret line {on the ground floor} is curated across seven rooms. Apart from classic saris you’ll find tunics, dresses, skirts, pants, jackets and blouses.
Make your way up the gorgeous staircase {don’t miss the Udaipur thikri work on your way up} and you’ll enter the bespoke bridal services section. This section is also curated across seven rooms – three for grooms and four for brides.
There’s a snooker table in the men’s section! There’s also a library that stocks coffee-table books on art, textiles, wines, Maharajas and cars, so no more excuses to not go shopping with bae.
If you’re looking for her signature gotapatti work on traditional lehenga-choli’s you’ll find it here. Take your SO along, sip on their herbal tea and pick your outfits in style.
