This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses

Boutiques

Anokhi

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.2

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, S-230, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Anokhi is one of the oldest, most well-known ethnic wear brands in India. From flowy kurtas to pretty dresses, this brand was one of the firsts to make printed cotton trendy, and has ensured that the style remains evergreen, too.

Anokhi takes out a collection every season that consists of a few prints in various styles. The designs are mostly long kurtas, short kurtas, anarkalis, dresses, kaftans, and short flowy kurtas. They do these in various colours and use different printing techniques for the fabrics. The prints at Anokhi are so beautifully designed, that it isn't very hard to tell them apart from other brands. The designers at Anokhi design their own blocks. The short kurtas at Anokhi start at INR 800, and the longer ones are a bit pricier, starting at around INR 1,800.

You'll also find lots of comfortable and airy palazzos, salwars (with pockets!) and cotton pants, too; all of these come in various colours and prints, and are very summer-friendly and pretty (pricing starts at INR 1,100)

They also have a really great home furnishings section, where you'll find lots of hand-block printed home linen, cushions, and jaipuri rajais.

What Could Be Better

Some may find the pricing a bit steep, but the quality of the fabric Anokhi uses is really great. Since it's all handloom, we feel that it's worth the splurge.

Pro Tip

If you ever find yourself in Jaipur, with some time to spare, don't forget to visit the Anokhi Museum.

Other Outlets

Anokhi

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.3

32, Khan Market, New Delhi

Anokhi

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.8

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Anokhi

Sector 15, Gurgaon
4.5

Galaxy Hotel, Behind 32nd Milestone, Sector 15, Gurgaon

Anokhi

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
4.3

16-N, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Anokhi

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
4.3

Santushti Shopping Complex, Race Course Road, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Anokhi

Sector 18, Noida
3.3

DLF Mall Of India 2nd Floor, Sector 18, Noida

Anokhi

Nizammudin, New Delhi
4.2

13, Block C, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi

