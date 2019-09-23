This Jaipur Brand Does The Prettiest Block-Printed Kurtas & Dresses

Anokhi is one of the oldest, most well-known ethnic wear brands in India. From flowy kurtas to pretty dresses, this brand was one of the firsts to make printed cotton trendy, and has ensured that the style remains evergreen, too.

Anokhi takes out a collection every season that consists of a few prints in various styles. The designs are mostly long kurtas, short kurtas, anarkalis, dresses, kaftans, and short flowy kurtas. They do these in various colours and use different printing techniques for the fabrics. The prints at Anokhi are so beautifully designed, that it isn't very hard to tell them apart from other brands. The designers at Anokhi design their own blocks. The short kurtas at Anokhi start at INR 800, and the longer ones are a bit pricier, starting at around INR 1,800.

You'll also find lots of comfortable and airy palazzos, salwars (with pockets!) and cotton pants, too; all of these come in various colours and prints, and are very summer-friendly and pretty (pricing starts at INR 1,100)

They also have a really great home furnishings section, where you'll find lots of hand-block printed home linen, cushions, and jaipuri rajais.