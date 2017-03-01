I’ve been here again and again, and this is still one of my favourite places for breakfast and brunch, all day errday!
It's Another Fine Day For Boozy Brunch In Gurgaon
The bacon and eggs, ‘your way’ obviously {true love}. The good folks at Another Fine Day don’t scrimp on the bacon either and that gives them a 1,000 points. I love the Nutella Pancakes, as well.
Pair your breakfast food with red or white wine sangria and you have a brunch winner.
I went for brunch and loved the quaint space. There weren’t too many people, so it was perfectly conducive for conversation as well. The service was also really efficient.
Another Fine Day is definite date night material, so head here with your SO.
