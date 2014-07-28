Breathing Room: Another Fine Day Cafe, Gurgaon

For those of us who prefer to fly solo from time to time, it isn’t easy. Cars driving too close for comfort, a balcony looking straight into your balcony, schedules more cramped than cupboards, and having to explain that ‘alone’ does not mean ‘lonely’ can get trying.

An 8am – 10pm destination away from the malls and the crowds, this cosy reading room and café feels like a {much nicer} extension of our living room, with the added advantage of perfect food and drink to choose from, as you flick to the next chapter of your book or conversation.

That’s why, when we walked past the glass-paned entrance into the exposed red brick space of Another Fine Day cafe, we settled in very happily at one of the tables. Artificial flowers never looked better – if anything, they are a testament to the never-judge attitude one can expect from a place that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and is bold enough for pretty displays of plastic flora.