Antidot Waterbar Cafe Has A Bit Of Everything You Need

Antidot Waterbar Cafe recently opened, is a cool new hangout joint with its handpainted artsy interiors of beautiful artwork with brown woodwork, touches of green which gives it a very bohemian feel. In the day a cafe and by night a bar with a DJ for a rocking party. Best known for their one of a kind hookah flavors which has fans coming from across town, to their beer festival of premium flavored beer (not home brewery beer) off orange, blackberry, apple and fabulous cocktails like Spring Fling, Whiskey Sour, The Lost Ocean (this is fabulous it has an ice cube in the centre with another drink in it), Let The Clouds Roll By and It Came With The Flood (such wonderful names). They have a global cuisine menu with everything from Mexico to continental to Chinese to Indian. I sampled so many wonderful appetizers and mains and I found some that became my favourites. They were the Chicken canapes, Roasted Garlic Chicken Dimsums presented in this fabulous three layer Dimsums basket with homemade dipping sauce, the chicken stroganoff and of course the fish in lemon butter sauce. When you go to Antidot you must go to their terrace. It's spacious, well made with great seating and a fabulous bar. Don't worry they have mist coolers to keep you comfortable.