Customise Your Bookmarks, Ear Cuffs, Keychains In Delhi Haat!

I came across him when I went to Dilli Haat. He had a stall there he makes customised ear cuffs, bookmarks, key chains. He uses steel thread to make them and watching him work is fascinating. He transforms steel thread into ear cuffs, key chains, bookmarks in minutes and the final product is breathtaking. It is very tough to take your eyes off them. They are ideal for gifting your fashion and book-loving friends and the best part is you don't have to sell your kidney to buy them okay! Jokes apart but they are priced quite cheap bookmarks starts for 150 same for key chains and ear cuffs. Price increases with an increase in the size of text and alphabet. You can also contact him on facebook and Instagram as Ayeni Creation .