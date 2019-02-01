This creative dish will melt your heart when you try it. These flavoured Apple Jalebis were deep fried and then dipped in sugar syrup to make it juicy. The cinnamon dressing added a nice touch to the jalebi. Coconut rabri was not too sweet and went perfectly with the jalebi. Would highly recommend Cafe Lota.
Try The Apple Jalebi With Coconut Rabri At This Cute Little Cafe Right Away
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
