Try The Apple Jalebi With Coconut Rabri At This Cute Little Cafe Right Away

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Lota

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This creative dish will melt your heart when you try it. These flavoured Apple Jalebis were deep fried and then dipped in sugar syrup to make it juicy. The cinnamon dressing added a nice touch to the jalebi. Coconut rabri was not too sweet and went perfectly with the jalebi. Would highly recommend Cafe Lota.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

Cafes

Cafe Lota

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

image-map-default