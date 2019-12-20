Arabian Delites has been my favourite doner takeaway joint since school days. They’ve maintained their food quality and taste over the years.
Arabian Delites Continues To Be Our Go-To Place For Kebabs & More
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
Shortcut
What We Loved
I recently visited their Defence Colony outlet, and noticed they added a lot more to their menu; the service was very good.
Lowdown On The Ambience
It’s a small place, more like a takeaway joint or a car dine-in place. Currently, they have a small seating area upstairs which can fit about 10-15 people.
Must Order
Spicy Doner, Jojo Kebabs, Pesto Hummus.
#LBBTip: Every Tuesday, they run a two plus one offer on the whole menu so you may want to time your visit accordingly.
PS: You can even order online here. They also offer services for house parties and events.
