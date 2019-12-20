Arabian Delites Continues To Be Our Go-To Place For Kebabs & More

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Arabian Delites

Defence Colony, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Flyover Market, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Arabian Delites has been my favourite doner takeaway joint since school days. They’ve maintained their food quality and taste over the years.

What We Loved

I recently visited their Defence Colony outlet, and noticed they added a lot more to their menu; the service was very good.

Lowdown On The Ambience

It’s a small place, more like a takeaway joint or a car dine-in place. Currently, they have a small seating area upstairs which can fit about 10-15 people.

Must Order

Spicy Doner, Jojo Kebabs, Pesto Hummus.

#LBBTip: Every Tuesday, they run a two plus one offer on the whole menu so you may want to time your visit accordingly.

PS: You can even order online here. They also offer services for house parties and events.

Fast Food Restaurants

Arabian Delites

Defence Colony, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23, Flyover Market, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default