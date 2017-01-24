Arabian Nites In Priya Complex Still Serves The Best Doner Kebab

Strolling through the market, almost tripping on second-hand book sellers, we found ourselves facing Arabian Nites {almost thrilled with joy it still existed}.

We were greeted at the doorstep where the meat was still being roasted on a grill as it was back in the day. Without even looking at the menu we ordered a doner kebab and went back in time! The roasted chicken almost melted in our mouth and the pickles still did the trick.