Arabian Nites In Priya Complex Still Serves The Best Doner Kebab

Remember when you were younger and the Priya Complex at Vasant Vihar was a hotbed for all things fun? Well, years later Arabian Nites is still intact, serving the best doner kebabs in Delhi.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Kebab Done{r} Right
Strolling through the market, almost tripping on second-hand book sellers, we found ourselves facing Arabian Nites {almost thrilled with joy it still existed}.
We were greeted at the doorstep where the meat was still being roasted on a grill as it was back in the day. Without even looking at the menu we ordered a doner kebab and went back in time! The roasted chicken almost melted in our mouth and the pickles still did the trick.
What Else Can We Eat?
Of course there’s more on the menu if you want to fill your stomach. If you’re really hungry definitely order the Sultan platter which has two pieces of grilled chicken, chicken shawarma, hummus, baba ganoush and khabuz. This can be shared between two people.
Vegetarians, try the Beirut platter and the falafel wrap. They always seem to do the falafel’s right. Price for two is roughly INR 450.
So We’re Saying…
If you want to indulge in some fantastic Middle Eastern cuisine, get your magic carpet in order and fly back in time to Arabian Nites.
