The spicy doner wrap and the chicken shawarma sold here were both quick and yummy. Hot grilled chicken, tomatoes, hummus and that hot sauce hits the spot when you're hungry after a long day at work.
Head To Arabian Nites For A Quick Solo Meal
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
I liked
What could be better?
I wish they served hummus on the side with the shawarma, but that needs to be ordered separately and is too large a portion for one person.
More Info
The place has room to stand and eat inside, and a couple of plastic tables outside - so grab and go, get it delivered, or come solo and people watch. Not really a place to hang out for too long.
Pro-tip
My fellow diner had just come from the gym - the grilled chicken was his regular protein boost after lifting.
Also On Arabian Nites
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)