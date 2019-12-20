Head To Arabian Nites For A Quick Solo Meal

Fast Food Restaurants

Arabian Nites

New Delhi, Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

59, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

I liked

The spicy doner wrap and the chicken shawarma sold here were both quick and yummy. Hot grilled chicken, tomatoes, hummus and that hot sauce hits the spot when you're hungry after a long day at work.

What could be better?

I wish they served hummus on the side with the shawarma, but that needs to be ordered separately and is too large a portion for one person.

More Info

The place has room to stand and eat inside, and a couple of plastic tables outside - so grab and go, get it delivered, or come solo and people watch. Not really a place to hang out for too long.

Pro-tip

My fellow diner had just come from the gym - the grilled chicken was his regular protein boost after lifting.

