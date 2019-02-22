Done Partying At Loud Bars? Aragma Connects You With Strangers For Cool, Low-Key Parties

Aragma is a six month-old community that lets people meet new and interesting folks (in a non-Tinder way.. just saying) at chill, low-key house parties. If you're done with your share of partying at obnoxiously loud clubs and paying for over-priced LIITs, this group's gatherings might just be the breathe of fresh air you need.

Aragma, meaning chilling in Greek, was started by a few friends who wanted to add a cosy, homely touch to social gatherings and make them more meaningful. Today, they organise parties once a month at the houses of members, and each has a thought/theme behind it. In the past, Aragma has organised Christmas, Diwali, Sundowner and even Winter Goodbye parties.

One can sign up for these parties by DM-ing them on Instagram (aragma_in) where they post details about all their events. Entry to each party usually costs between INR 200 to 500 which includes non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, the cost of games and activities. For parties when they charge INR 500, even stay at the house is included. These parties are all BYOB, so feel free to get a bottle (or two) of your favourite wine (or any other liquor).

Another thing that we love about Aragma is that for every party, they cap the number of attendees to a maximum of 15 to 20 people (shortlisted after background checks). This ensures that it's a cosy gathering, that everyone is able to interact with each other, and also guarantees a certain degree of safety.