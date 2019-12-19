Are You A Leather Lover? Then Do Checkout This Place In Cp For Affordable And Great Quality Leather

Sreeleathers is situated in the heart of Delhi- Connaught Place has some amazing leather stuff. For all the leather lovers this is must visit. This shop has all kind of leather. You will find everything from men and women shoes to wallets, leather bag and many more. The best part is its extremely affordable and very long lasting. This shop is divided into two floors, the first floor has two sections with men and women shoes. On this floor, you will find all kind of men shoes from formal shoes to leather slip-on and even affordable casual shoes. Men’s leather jackets are also something to explore. On the other section, you will find women shoes, ballerinas and even boots for both formal and informal purpose. The price for a women slipper is as low as INR 120. The other floor has a wide range of Laptop Bags, Women Handbags, and even cute Wallet and Pouches starting at INR 70. You will also find leather belts for men on this floor. The quality is also great! This is a must visit shop and when you get something of high quality at such low price then you don’t need anything. This shop always has a huge crowd and the staff is active and quite friendly.