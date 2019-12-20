Enjoy A Lazy Winter Brunch At The Army Golf Course Club

img-gallery-featured
Sports Venues

Army Golf Club

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi
4.3

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Located at Dhaula Kuan, this beautifully-landscaped club is an equally impressive gastronomical getaway.

Who Is It For?

Given the sheer variety of food, it’s perfect to feed a big appetite in a chill setting.

Ambience

A fine-dining restaurant that is nestled on a golf course, the setting is an important component of your meal experience.

Must Try

Their Mughlai offerings are rich, full of flavour and finger-licking good, so I pick their curries and kebabs over other menu items.

What We Loved

Outdoor seating on the right day, when the temperatures are just right, would perfectly complement your meal. We can’t think of anything better than soaking up the winter sun while enjoying an extended family lunch.

#LBBTip

It’s members-only, but guests are allowed with them.

Sports Venues

Army Golf Club

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi
4.3

Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

image-map-default