Try Out This famous French Bakery's Outlet In Delhi

Brioche Doree might be just another cafe you may stumble upon while strolling on the streets of CP. What makes me want you to try out this place is because it's kinda lowkey and has a really cosy vibe about it. They got this amazing variety of bakery and patisserie and all of that is vegetarian and eggless. They got a beautiful display full of all kind of stuff to satisfy your sweet tooth from pastry and cakes to tarts and dessert jars. I'd specifically recommend the pizza here, which we expected to be a normal thin crust but was served with a flaky puff crust that was baked to excellence.