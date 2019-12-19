Admire Art & Relax In The Lap Of Luxury At This Colourful BnB In Jaipur

If your idea is to spend the weekend away from the city and make it as peaceful as possible, then Artist's Mansion in Jaipur will be the best option (trust us on this).

Located in the central area of the city, as you enter, the house is nothing less than an art gallery (of course, a gallery where you have an option to stay at). The place has been designed by the artist and host, Shan, with a lot of artworks (also features his own artwork), some of which, are paintings as old as 300-years. Shan has even hand-painted the walls of the rooms and the murals in the courtyard of the house.

Their dining room overlooks the courtyard and it pays an ode to the artists of Nathdwara. Their main guest room is decorated with lotus motifs and again, the walls are hand-painted by Shan himself. The dhurries that you will notice in the room have also been customised by the local artisans. This BnB also has a lounge bar attached to the courtyard where you can stare at stunning miniature artworks on the walls along with tea or coffee for hours at a stretch.

Shan also organises food and heritage walks, but you'll have to let him know in advance in case you're interested. If you are going there for a weekend, these walks are definitely worth a shot.

The tariffs for a night start at INR 2,800 for three guests.