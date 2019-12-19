As Fresh As It Gets: Caffeine Lovers, You've Got To Try This New Coffee Brand

Being a person who’s never had much liking for espresso/black coffee, I was pleasantly surprised when I liked this particular one—black. Verdict; it’s delicious, and not THAT bitter. Also, my coffee-addict friend couldn’t stop raving about how she enjoyed it hot as well as cold. Feel free to experiment; add milk, chocolate, hazelnut, or whatever else you like. The freshness of the coffee is unlike any other. The folks here have clearly put in the effort to make sure that their coffee loses no life, and tastes as fresh as possible. Using it is super-easy. All you’ve got to do is tear out the filter along the ridges, anchor it to your mug, pour boiling hot water and you’re pretty much sorted (Take note, this is an abridged version, you should ideally read the instructions on the pack, too). You can order via whatsapp at any time of the day at 9319106633. They deliver pan-India (Delhi NCR peeps, you’ll get your fresh coffee within 24 hours).