Men, Get Bespoke Suits & Sherwanis Made At This Kalindi Kunj Store

Asad Sabri's is a men's designerwear and bespoke tailoring store on the Kalindi Kunj road that makes everything from formal suits to wedding sherwanis and has created apparel for stars like Saif Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the past. We kid you not, they have legitimate photos all over the store.

The readymade collection of suits and 'bandhgalas' is a mix of eclectic printed pieces and subtle self-textured ones, and the huge variety of cuts and silhouettes really showcase Asad Sabri's amazing tailoring skills. From traditional V-shaped cuts to more boxy-looking ones, the choices on offer are immense and there's something for all tastes.

You can also get your own 'bandhgala' and suit designs stitched at Asad Sabris's. They have linen, velvet, and cotton fabrics available from brands like Raymond's and Siyaram's. Prices for these start at INR 7,000 and the turnaround time is usually 7-10 days.

Asad Sabri's ethnic wear collection of sherwanis and kurta pyjamas is also pretty good. Though most of the pieces are a little on the heavier side, they'll help you pick out the more subtle and minimal ones if you ask for it. Prices for a kurta pyjama set at Asad Sabris's start at INR 5,000.

Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring is open from 11 AM - 9 PM on all days. Kalindi Kunj is the nearest metro station. Also, there is ample parking available in front of the store.