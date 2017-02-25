Head To Ping's For Ramen And Dim Sums

Dinner at Ping's is always a long and elaborate affair. The drinks aren't entirely up my alley, but I stick to a beer or a white wine to go with all the Asian food. The ramen is phenomenal, the dim sums is a winner, and their beef/buff salad and prawns wrapped in bacon are my favourites off the menu. Portions are generous; so ease out the order. The Miso Bloody Mary is pretty good as well. The decor deserves a special mention - laid-back, Bangkok-ish, and just the right vibe of "let me take you away to a magical place for Asian food."