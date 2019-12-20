Asian and Sushi Haus take the home delivery service up a few notches; now a fine Oriental fix is only a holler away.
Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
That’s How We Roll
We tried the Asparagus Tempura Roll, Prawn Tempura Roll and California Rolls in the multiple grain options – white rice, brown rice and quinoa. The rolls are pillowy and fresh, and the packaging complete with a mound of pickled ginger, wasabi and soy.
I cannot stop gushing about the quinoa sushi. Texturally gorgeous, each grain offering a nuttier bite than the usual soft rice. It also marries well with the sushi paraphernalia, and is a great way to marry outstanding individual ingredients. Quinoa, seaweed, avocado – health boost FTW!
Comfort Food, Comfortably
From the extensive dim sum list, we chose the Pak Choy and Corn dumplings and the Haus Duck Dumpling. Delivered in cute boxes, the dim sums were plump and silky.
Of the mains, we recommend the Sambal Sauce Grilled Sea Bass Combine these with hawker fried noodles or better still, the Nasi Goreng, both unabashed in their flavour punch.
The Haus Teriyaki Chicken and Claypot Tofu left much to be desired in terms of seasoning and oomph. To wrap up this gluttonous spread, we had the green tea cheesecake and toffee caramel cake, both appealing, but a tad too sweet.
So, We’re Saying…
On days when getting out of your jammies is impossible, but the heart {belly} wants what it wants, Haus-es come to the rescue. Big ups for the packaging, but it comes at a price {packaging and delivery costs INR 250}.
Photos: Rupali Lamba
