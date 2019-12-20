Winner Winner, Sushi Dinner: Call Asian Haus & Sushi Haus

From the extensive dim sum list, we chose the Pak Choy and Corn dumplings and the Haus Duck Dumpling. Delivered in cute boxes, the dim sums were plump and silky.

Of the mains, we recommend the Sambal Sauce Grilled Sea Bass Combine these with hawker fried noodles or better still, the Nasi Goreng, both unabashed in their flavour punch.

The Haus Teriyaki Chicken and Claypot Tofu left much to be desired in terms of seasoning and oomph. To wrap up this gluttonous spread, we had the green tea cheesecake and toffee caramel cake, both appealing, but a tad too sweet.