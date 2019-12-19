Asitis- Make Most Of Your Protein Consumption!

Compared to many other proteins, it is easily digested and absorbed by the body. It’s also rich in essential amino acids used to rebuild muscle and promote muscle formation, among many other physical processes. This alone makes it a popular protein powder among bodybuilders. For the average person, whey protein can deliver a load of health benefits like: >Weight Management >Muscle Building >Muscle Retention But nowadays people are consuming flavoured protein powders which include sweeteners, colourings/flavourings whereas there are unflavored protein powders available in the market which is also considered a “PURER” protein source. Recently i got my hands into Asitsis-From the Source Nutrition Protein Powder, which has NO FLAVOUR ADDED, NO ADDITIVES ADDED, NO PRESERVATIVES and NO SOY ADDED. One of the main reasons some people prefer unflavored protein is because it contains fewer sweeteners, colourings or flavourings and is therefore considered a ‘purer’ protein source. Also, this lack of additives means that unflavored protein is actually higher in protein content than flavoured protein, which is again another reason some people prefer the unflavored version since they feel they are getting more protein compared to buying flavoured protein. And it's ideal for Vegans and Vegetarians. In the end, it answers to your major queries: Do You Want Adaptability/Versatility? Choose Asitis Do You Want to Eat Clean? Choose Asitis Do You Want to Use it for Cooking? Choose Asitis 🙌