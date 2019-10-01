An All New Buffet Style Restaurant In Bali Nagar!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

The Market Place

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-8, Near Metro Pillar 326, Kailash Park, Bali Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Market Place is an awesome place for the foodies like me. Options are always better. This place gives 11 stalls with 100 dish options. You get small portions and unlimited servings. What else? For drinks its give good in-house deals with lovely and eye-catching glassware and barware. No more delay, just grab your partner and experience it all.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Casual Dining

The Market Place

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-8, Near Metro Pillar 326, Kailash Park, Bali Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default