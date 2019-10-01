The Market Place is an awesome place for the foodies like me. Options are always better. This place gives 11 stalls with 100 dish options. You get small portions and unlimited servings. What else? For drinks its give good in-house deals with lovely and eye-catching glassware and barware. No more delay, just grab your partner and experience it all.
An All New Buffet Style Restaurant In Bali Nagar!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On The Market Place
