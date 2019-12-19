Head To Aslam's For A Twist On Butter Chicken You've Never Seen

You’ll know Aslam’s when you see it; a small entrance marked by a pile of marinated chicken, placed next to a coal-powered grill. We were drawn towards the heat and the slow roasting of the meat into a dull orange. Hunger that we did not know existed surfaced out of nowhere and we found ourselves ordering away.

Once the succulent chicken morsels have been grilled, you can eat them right away with a sprinkle of masala or alternatively (and we highly recommend this) opt for the butter version where they dunk your chicken into a butter gravy, making it a greasy and delicious affair—keep those tissues ready. We were also pleasantly surprised to find that Aslam’s Chicken also has non-chicken things; the highlights being the Fish Tikka, Afghani Barra Kebab and Moong Pulao. Ready for your next meal in Old Delhi?