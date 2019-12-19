When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe

Cafes

Fresh 2 Go

Sector 16, Noida
3.9

WTT Tower, C-1, Noida Road, H Block, Sector 16, Noida

What Makes It Awesome?

Fresh 2 Go is a small cafe that is open in the WTT Noida. Their main initiative is about healthy tea. They have a wide variety of herbal teas along with amazing and tasty food. The tea that I tried was "rose tea". This one tastes so good. I just love the fragrance and the taste. It is even super pocket-friendly. If you are in and around Noida you should head to this place to taste their tea.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

