When In Noida, Drop By This Small Healthy Tea Cafe

Fresh 2 Go is a small cafe that is open in the WTT Noida. Their main initiative is about healthy tea. They have a wide variety of herbal teas along with amazing and tasty food. The tea that I tried was "rose tea". This one tastes so good. I just love the fragrance and the taste. It is even super pocket-friendly. If you are in and around Noida you should head to this place to taste their tea.