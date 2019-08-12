All Cheese Lovers! Your Next Destination Is North Campus

Are you bored with the same cliched dishes around you and are looking to have something interesting? Then add Shake Eat Up to your list. The place is a gem of North Campus, it has a menu which is nothing short of innovation at it's best. Every dish from their menu are well garnished and tasty as well. You get an array of dishes to choose from, and each one is worth it. Every random dish from the menu is excellent, but Cheese Bomb Burger and Cheesewell Sandwich is super delicious and highly recommend. Double Patty with lots of melted cheese, this monstrous Cheese Bomb Burger is only available at this place. Cheesewell Sandwich is triple-layered and has baked cheese on top. Believe, nothing will be better than this cheesy meal. All the platters served by them are awesome, and the variety in shakes are also impressive. The ambience was decent with cool interiors, the staff was polite, and the service is also quick. The place is not so spacious but good enough to accommodate 2-3 large groups comfortably.