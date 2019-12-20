Chinjabi No More, Sample Authentic Chinese Fare At This Restaurant

The Chinese wine, a speciality here, is not for the faint-hearted. In fact, a bottle of this is accompanied by a note of caution from the server who warns you of the potency, because the deliciousness of it might have you fooled. To prepare for this, we lined our stomachs with fried pork dumplings which were crispy and wonderfully juicy at the same time, and peppery chicken which has a slightly unfamiliar taste that takes a while to get used to but is succulent with a slightly spicy after taste. We also ordered the Shanghai Cole and Tofu soup which was light, healthy and ensured we had our share of greens.

We were torn between the Bang Bang Chicken and the Chilli Prawns, both of which we wanted to try. However, we finally ended up going with the prawns that were deep fried to perfection. This was accompanied by finely chopped capsicum and bell pepper seasoned with sesame and chilli sauce, which offset the flavour of the prawn beautifully.