Watch Out For This Authentic South Indian Restaurant In Mayur Vihar

Fast Food Restaurants

Neel Giri's

Mayur Vihar Phase - 1, New Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

P-19/20, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you want to try authentic South Indian taste then you must head out to Neelgiri restaurant right away. You must try Mimi Tiffin South Indian Thali if you visit this place. A silent place where you can have some quality time with your family.

What Could Be Better?

The place is really old fashioned so they really need to renovate their place.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids

