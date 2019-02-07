If you want to try authentic South Indian taste then you must head out to Neelgiri restaurant right away. You must try Mimi Tiffin South Indian Thali if you visit this place. A silent place where you can have some quality time with your family.
Watch Out For This Authentic South Indian Restaurant In Mayur Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I
The place is really old fashioned so they really need to renovate their place.
Under ₹500
Family, Kids
