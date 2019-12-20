Coconut Ice Cream & Lemongrass Prawns FTW: Get Authentic Vietnamese Food At Little Saigon

Homestyle authentic Vietnamese fare is served with no frills in this 14-seater restaurant. This place is run by a husband-wife duo who are ex-Taj staffers. The menu, albeit limited, is on point. We tried the Summer Rolls, the Lemongrass Prawns and the Chilli Pork, and loved all three. Their beverages also deserve a mention, especially the Vietnamese Iced Coffee and the Kalamansi Cooler. The dessert was a home-made coconut ice cream which was amongst the best we have had in the city.
Seating could be more comfortable here; we were seated next to the door on a couple of plastic stools and table. The kitchen is inside the same space so smoke can sometimes be a problem. The restaurant needs better ventilation. It also definitely need bigger signage, as we couldn't see it despite being right next to it.
You've gotta order two servings of the Lemongrass Prawns, and two servings of sticky rice with the curries, as the individual portions are not enough for our Indian stomachs. You must try the Kalamansi Cooler and the coconut Ice cream. It's located adjacent to the State Bank of India in Hauz Khas Market, but can still be hard to spot as outside lighting is non-existent.
