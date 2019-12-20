Coconut Ice Cream & Lemongrass Prawns FTW: Get Authentic Vietnamese Food At Little Saigon

Homestyle authentic Vietnamese fare is served with no frills in this 14-seater restaurant. This place is run by a husband-wife duo who are ex-Taj staffers. The menu, albeit limited, is on point. We tried the Summer Rolls, the Lemongrass Prawns and the Chilli Pork, and loved all three. Their beverages also deserve a mention, especially the Vietnamese Iced Coffee and the Kalamansi Cooler. The dessert was a home-made coconut ice cream which was amongst the best we have had in the city.