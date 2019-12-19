Awaken The Spirit Of Wanderlust While Gorging On Delicious Budget Friendly Food

In the congested by-lanes of the very famous Majnu ka Tilla lies Nor Yak, you might have to struggle a bit to find this gem of a place. It has a lovely decor with the pictures of Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa & the likes. You would suddenly feel the urge to pack your bags & be on your feet. They have quirky sofas and chairs. The seating space is quite small but even that drew me towards liking it even more. Coming to the food. it's delicious. Homemade Masala Chai gives you homely vibes. Egg Chowmein was perfectly made for a person like me who doesn't like very spicy food & the Brownie - it was all things fabulous. Soft with the right amount of sweetness. It's totally budget-friendly especially for student groups and couples who don't want to spend a lot while hanging out and exploring new places. I kick-started my weekend with this. What about you?