Burgers Infused With Indian Flavours? This Burger Joint Has It All

I used to order burgers from the other outlets which were already so popular. But this time I tried to break that monotony and decided to order from the Burger Singh. I ordered online so can’t say much about the ambience and other things. However, the burger tasted really good. I had the United States of Punjab Burger and Jatt Putt Vegetarian Burger. Both were amazing and so fresh! And were enough to banish my hunger and they also sent a hand sanitizer which means they do care about hygiene.