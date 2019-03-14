Burgers Infused With Indian Flavours? This Burger Joint Has It All

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Singh

Gurugram, Haryana
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bestech Centre Point, UG-8, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I used to order burgers from the other outlets which were already so popular. But this time I tried to break that monotony and decided to order from the Burger Singh. I ordered online so can’t say much about the ambience and other things. However, the burger tasted really good. I had the United States of Punjab Burger and Jatt Putt Vegetarian Burger. Both were amazing and so fresh! And were enough to banish my hunger and they also sent a hand sanitizer which means they do care about hygiene.

What Could Be Better?

Fillings inside the burgers should be a bit more rest everything is good.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family

Other Outlets

Burger Singh

Golf Course Road, delhi

Suncity Business Tower, Shop 2, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9

H-45, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
3.7

Building C-21, Shop 2, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Delhi Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Sohna Road, delhi

Shop GX-12, ILD Trade Center, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

Archana Arcade Complex, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Glassy By Burger Singh

South City 2, Gurgaon
4.1

R-2, 2nd Floor, Ocus Quantum, Opp. BPTP Apartments, Sector 51, South City 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Singh

Gurugram, Haryana
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bestech Centre Point, UG-8, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default
View 6 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Burger Singh

Golf Course Road, delhi

Suncity Business Tower, Shop 2, Ground Floor, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9

H-45, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
3.7

Building C-21, Shop 2, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Delhi Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Sohna Road, delhi

Shop GX-12, ILD Trade Center, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Burger Singh

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi

Archana Arcade Complex, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Glassy By Burger Singh

South City 2, Gurgaon
4.1

R-2, 2nd Floor, Ocus Quantum, Opp. BPTP Apartments, Sector 51, South City 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default