I used to order burgers from the other outlets which were already so popular. But this time I tried to break that monotony and decided to order from the Burger Singh. I ordered online so can’t say much about the ambience and other things. However, the burger tasted really good. I had the United States of Punjab Burger and Jatt Putt Vegetarian Burger. Both were amazing and so fresh! And were enough to banish my hunger and they also sent a hand sanitizer which means they do care about hygiene.
Burgers Infused With Indian Flavours? This Burger Joint Has It All
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Fillings inside the burgers should be a bit more rest everything is good.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On Burger Singh
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
