The ambience is good for a Sunday evening visit. The decor is quite good, but being Shahpur Jat, it is what you would expect. We ordered two lemonades and two desserts - pineapple cake and apple cinnamon cake. The pineapple one is the better one.
Get Pineapple Cake And Lemonade At The Potbelly Cafe
If you are walking to the restaurant, walk through the Asiad Village Gate. If you are ordering the salted lemonade, opt for the one with water and not soda. Being a rooftop and a no-lift building, be ready to climb up quite a few flights of stairs.
