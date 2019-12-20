It’s the first place you want to run to as soon as the Navratras are over! Tucked away in Khan Market, Azam’s Mughlai satisfies all your kebab cravings.
Make A Pit Stop At Azam's Mughlai For Galauti Kebabs
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Meat lovers who enjoy budget-friendly food that also satisfies the soul.
Ambience
It’s an outdoor place which does not really have a designated seating area. However, you won’t care if you’re sitting or standing once you have a plate of their awesome kebabs in your hands.
Must-Try
Mutton Galauti and Soya Chaap
What We Loved
So much flavour is packed in all their menu offerings. The mutton galauti and kakori kebabs melt in your mouth like cotton candy. We paired these kebabs with roomali rotis and. admittedly, were a bit heavy-handed with the mint chutney. They have enough variety for vegetarians as well, which is awesome.
Might we suggest stopping by here after a few drinks the next time you’re in Khan?
Comments (0)