Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square

Dessert Parlours

Ice Ninja

Sector 50, Gurgaon
G-68, Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Shortcut

One of Baani Square’s two ice cream roll parlours, Ice Ninja, is winning for unusual flavour combinations and well-rolled ice creams.

Let It Roll, Baby, Roll

Ice cream rolls make for an interesting visual spectacle – milk is poured onto an iced grill, different ingredients are thrown on {oreos, fruit, tequila even!} and, right before your eyes, it is rolled up and served fresh off the grill.

We noted that the texture isn’t quite as rich as regular ice cream {they’re not as sweet either}, but that didn’t stop us from drooling over these pretty cups of dessert.

I Scream, You Scream

Ice Ninja has some interesting variants and they told us that Meetha Pan was actually one of their best-selling flavours. Even though we were distracted by their options—think Mojito, Thandai or Shaahi Daawat—we settled on Spiced Mango.

A delightful combination of jalapenos and the king of fruits, the rolls had a definite kick to them and kept us going back for bite after bite.

Shaking Things Up

If you like your ice cream in a cone, try some of their other menu offerings. They have a selection of thick shakes, sorbets and even pound cake ice cream. A designated, but limited, kiddie menu features a Pokémon Go flavour, which we’re quite excited to try, TBH.

So We're Thinking...

After you enjoy a meal at Baani Square, walk down to Ice Ninja for their ice cream rolls. We can’t think of anything sweeter.

