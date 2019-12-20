One of Baani Square’s two ice cream roll parlours, Ice Ninja, is winning for unusual flavour combinations and well-rolled ice creams.
Spicy Mango & Jalapeno Rolls Of Ice Cream At Ice Ninja, Baani Square
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Let It Roll, Baby, Roll
Ice cream rolls make for an interesting visual spectacle – milk is poured onto an iced grill, different ingredients are thrown on {oreos, fruit, tequila even!} and, right before your eyes, it is rolled up and served fresh off the grill.
We noted that the texture isn’t quite as rich as regular ice cream {they’re not as sweet either}, but that didn’t stop us from drooling over these pretty cups of dessert.
I Scream, You Scream
Ice Ninja has some interesting variants and they told us that Meetha Pan was actually one of their best-selling flavours. Even though we were distracted by their options—think Mojito, Thandai or Shaahi Daawat—we settled on Spiced Mango.
A delightful combination of jalapenos and the king of fruits, the rolls had a definite kick to them and kept us going back for bite after bite.
Shaking Things Up
If you like your ice cream in a cone, try some of their other menu offerings. They have a selection of thick shakes, sorbets and even pound cake ice cream. A designated, but limited, kiddie menu features a Pokémon Go flavour, which we’re quite excited to try, TBH.
So We're Thinking...
After you enjoy a meal at Baani Square, walk down to Ice Ninja for their ice cream rolls. We can’t think of anything sweeter.
