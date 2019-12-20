Try Dora Kebabs At Babu Bhai Kebab Wale In Jama Masjid

The way he ties the dori {cotton thread} on the minced meat chunks and puts them on a skewer; the art of watching him do so is a treat to watch in itself. He never stops. While you wait for the order, you can see him producing an endless amount of kebabs for the ever increasing queue behind; he manages to do it all by himself {cook, serve and take the payment}.

Late evening is the best time to go here; the market is closed so you can stand easily on the street and eat the kebabs and tikkas.