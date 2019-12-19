Babu Ram Devi Dayal For Parathas You'll Never Forget

After a hot hot day going around the gullies of Chandni Chowk, our stomachs grumbled for any food Delhi could offer. The more we talked to the locals, the more they convinced us to enter the paratha street. And so we went, on foot, to taste some of these famous paranthas people kept raving about.

When we reached the shop, we were slightly taken aback. It was a small shack, with one man on the right rolling out parathas faster than you thought they could be rolled out, and a few seats that could perhaps seat about 12 people. Luckily, being a Monday afternoon, we got a place to sit. Almost instantly, we had three plates served in front of us, with an aloo sabzi, a banana dessert and a local curry dish.