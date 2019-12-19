It’s a paratha shop located right on the Paratha Street in Chandni Chowk, and has been there for about 125 years. Believe us, their parathas are every bit worth the trip.
Babu Ram Devi Dayal For Parathas You'll Never Forget
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Shortcut
Who Is It For
This small place is perfect for famished {or not} tourists as well as locals.
Must Eat
Nimbu Paratha, Kela Paratha
Making Your Way To It
After a hot hot day going around the gullies of Chandni Chowk, our stomachs grumbled for any food Delhi could offer. The more we talked to the locals, the more they convinced us to enter the paratha street. And so we went, on foot, to taste some of these famous paranthas people kept raving about.
When we reached the shop, we were slightly taken aback. It was a small shack, with one man on the right rolling out parathas faster than you thought they could be rolled out, and a few seats that could perhaps seat about 12 people. Luckily, being a Monday afternoon, we got a place to sit. Almost instantly, we had three plates served in front of us, with an aloo sabzi, a banana dessert and a local curry dish.
Chuck Your Usual Aloo Paratha
Looking at the menu for the first time blew our minds; we now had to decide from among a plethora of innovative paratha flavours. Our original plans for two aloo parathas each were right out of the window. After about five minutes of going back and forth to decide, we ordered the nimbu and kaju parathas. As soon as the food arrived and we took a bite, we knew coming here was the right decision.
If you’re a Delhite and tired of ghar ka paratha, or a tourist looking for your fill of some of the best food in the city, head here on an empty stomach.
#LBBTip
Parking is an issue; walking or taking a rickshaw to travel around might work better. Also, avoid visiting during peak hours.
