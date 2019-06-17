3 Bag Trends That Look Expensive But Actually Aren't

img-gallery-featured

We always have our eye on what's new and easy on the pocket, so we found conversation-starting bags which will attract a whole lotta compliments. Scroll down to see how up & coming homegrown brands have been experimenting with different designs and cuts. They'll make you click add to cart asap!

Cane Bags

These super light bags may have once been an accessory for the beach - but they're now spotted everywhere from offices to weekend brunches. And they're here to stay.

LBB Recommends: The Indian Cause & Zivelli (from ₹1000)

Cut-Out Bags

Cut-out bags have reached It-bag status this summer, and we're only spotting more and more of them week on week. They come in array of colours - from classic blacks & tans to pretty pastels. Plus we found some options with spacious pouches, making them the perfect 9 to 9 accessory.

LBB recommends: Mio Borsa (Under ₹2000)

Round Bags

Now and then, you've got to lighten your load and live a little — and these chic structured bags are just what you need for those lighter days. Keys, debit card, chapstick, done. They may not be functional enough for your everyday - but the style payoff makes it all worth it. We've currently got our eye on this quirky hand-embroidered elephant bag.

LBB Recommends: Ekamph, Feza, Pitara (from ₹699)