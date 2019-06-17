3 Bag Trends That Look Expensive But Actually Aren't

Now and then, you've got to lighten your load and live a little — and these chic structured bags are just what you need for those lighter days. Keys, debit card, chapstick, done. They may not be functional enough for your everyday - but the style payoff makes it all worth it. We've currently got our eye on this quirky hand-embroidered elephant bag.



LBB Recommends: Ekamph, Feza, Pitara (from ₹699)