We always have our eye on what's new and easy on the pocket, so we found conversation-starting bags which will attract a whole lotta compliments. Scroll down to see how up & coming homegrown brands have been experimenting with different designs and cuts. They'll make you click add to cart asap!
3 Bag Trends That Look Expensive But Actually Aren't
Cane Bags
These super light bags may have once been an accessory for the beach - but they're now spotted everywhere from offices to weekend brunches. And they're here to stay.
LBB Recommends: The Indian Cause & Zivelli (from ₹1000)
Cut-Out Bags
Cut-out bags have reached It-bag status this summer, and we're only spotting more and more of them week on week. They come in array of colours - from classic blacks & tans to pretty pastels. Plus we found some options with spacious pouches, making them the perfect 9 to 9 accessory.
LBB recommends: Mio Borsa (Under ₹2000)
Round Bags
Now and then, you've got to lighten your load and live a little — and these chic structured bags are just what you need for those lighter days. Keys, debit card, chapstick, done. They may not be functional enough for your everyday - but the style payoff makes it all worth it. We've currently got our eye on this quirky hand-embroidered elephant bag.
LBB Recommends: Ekamph, Feza, Pitara (from ₹699)
