Bahrisons Bookstore : The One That Will Swoop Your Heart Away

Bahrisons holds up its reputation of being one of the most popular "Independent Bookstores" in India yet again with this outlet in Saket. Typical of Bahrisons, this place has all the books that you need; from fiction to nonfiction, autobiographies, comics, classics and lots more. What's even better is the Bluetokai cafe which serves the best coffee serves as an extended sitting area inside the bookstore. What else can make your day better than a cup of coffee and a room full of books? A must visit for all book-lovers!!