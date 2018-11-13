Baking Bad Does Amazing Pizzas With The Freshest Ingredients

They have a wide range of veg and non-veg pizzas in different sizes, and they use all fresh ingredients, which makes their pizzas the best. They take the pizza crust also very seriously and put in a lot of work there as well, which makes the pizzas sumptuous. Their delivery is also quick, and the pizza delivered is always warm and fresh. They have a good variety of other dishes too.

