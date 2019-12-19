Get Everything From Comfortable Ballerinas To Uber Cool Mocassins At Bata

First of all, I grew up wearing and being advised to wear Bata quite a lot, so I have fond memories of the comfort that this brand always delivers. Apart from promising good quality, their footwear styles are also surprisingly impressive (I guess we can all agree with Kriti Sanon saying "Surprisingly Bata' in all the new campaigns). They've got beautiful and chic flats for women who like going beyond sneakers, but that doesn't mean that they do not have a great collection of sneakers.

They've got stylish mules, and soft ballerina flats for women, as well as cool moccasins and slippers for men. Also, as mentioned above, they've got good sneakers as well, but we would say that Bata is better for flats, formal shoes (including heels) and party wear rather than sneakers.