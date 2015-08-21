Kebabs, Kulfi and Mushroom Galouti: Baluchi at The Lalit

If you enjoy your naan, we recommend opting for the set menu from The Nannery, which comprises Hindustani and Moroccan breads such as Pheni Parantha, Gilafi Kulcha and Bakar Khani. You can also choose to have these with wine; Baluchi’s inhouse sommelier, Charles Donnadieu, has already paired them to make things easier.

We, however, tried a bunch of different things including Paan Ki Biryani and nihari, both of which we loved, but it was the creamy signature Dal Baluchi which had us licking our spoons {and our fingers}.

The menu also has infusions from the various parts of India {we spotted a Chicken Chettinad, Malabar Prawn Curry and Rasam}.