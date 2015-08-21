For a full-fledged Indian meal {complete with an assortment of kebabs, naans, gravies and of course, gulab jamun} amidst an ambience fit for royalty, bookmark Baluchi at The Lalit.
Kebabs, Kulfi and Mushroom Galouti: Baluchi at The Lalit
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: BARAKHAMBA
Dal Baluchi, Gucchi Aur Safed Mushroom ki Galouti
Ganne Ka Ras
Their private dining section, complete with a large dining table and a curtain.
We were served an assortment of kebabs prepared by chef S.S. Tyagi, including a home-made super juicy chicken seekh kebab, Artichoke Malai, Fish Tikka, Mutton Chaap and the softest mushroom galouti which still has us swooning. They also have a wine pairing going on with some of the appetisers, if you want to make your meal a boozy affair.
The not-so-mainstream main course
If you enjoy your naan, we recommend opting for the set menu from The Nannery, which comprises Hindustani and Moroccan breads such as Pheni Parantha, Gilafi Kulcha and Bakar Khani. You can also choose to have these with wine; Baluchi’s inhouse sommelier, Charles Donnadieu, has already paired them to make things easier.
We, however, tried a bunch of different things including Paan Ki Biryani and nihari, both of which we loved, but it was the creamy signature Dal Baluchi which had us licking our spoons {and our fingers}.
The menu also has infusions from the various parts of India {we spotted a Chicken Chettinad, Malabar Prawn Curry and Rasam}.
Where: The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Contact: 011 44447777
Timings: 12pm – 2.45pm; 7pm – 11.30pm
Price: INR 3,000 for two without alcohol {approx.}
