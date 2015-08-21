Kebabs, Kulfi and Mushroom Galouti: Baluchi at The Lalit

Fine Dining

Baluchi - The Lalit

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Shortcut

For a full-fledged Indian meal {complete with an assortment of kebabs, naans, gravies and of course, gulab jamun} amidst an ambience fit for royalty, bookmark Baluchi at The Lalit.

Eat

Dal Baluchi, Gucchi Aur Safed Mushroom ki Galouti

Drink

Ganne Ka Ras

Winning

Their private dining section, complete with a large dining table and a curtain.

First, but not the least

We were served an assortment of kebabs prepared by chef S.S. Tyagi, including a home-made super juicy chicken seekh kebab, Artichoke Malai, Fish Tikka, Mutton Chaap and the softest mushroom galouti which still has us swooning. They also have a wine pairing going on with some of the appetisers, if you want to make your meal a boozy affair.

The not-so-mainstream main course

If you enjoy your naan, we recommend opting for the set menu from The Nannery, which comprises Hindustani and Moroccan breads such as Pheni Parantha, Gilafi Kulcha and Bakar Khani. You can also choose to have these with wine; Baluchi’s inhouse sommelier, Charles Donnadieu, has already paired them to make things easier.

We, however, tried a bunch of different things including Paan Ki Biryani and nihari, both of which we loved, but it was the creamy signature Dal Baluchi which had us licking our spoons {and our fingers}.

The menu also has infusions from the various parts of India {we spotted a Chicken Chettinad, Malabar Prawn Curry and Rasam}.

Hot and Cold

We gorged on Baluchi’s special Gulab Jamun Flambé – the classic gulab jamun, served hot, doused with brandy. We finished off with the Paan Ki Kulfi, a mint-green kulfi flavoured with betel nut leaves and rose petals. We couldn’t have asked for a better way of closing the curtain.

Where: The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Contact: 011 44447777

Timings: 12pm – 2.45pm; 7pm – 11.30pm

Price: INR 3,000 for two without alcohol {approx.}

