Rang by Manjula Soni offers Indian wear that skips the bling-bling, and sticks to fabrics, colours, and silhouettes that suit the desi body-type, oozes comfort, and adds welcoming bursts of colour to any muted wedding-wear wardrobe.
Bandhinis, Bright Hues & Beautiful Brocades at Rang by Manjula Soni
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
- Nearest Metro Station: JANGPURA
The scoop
The style
A small terrace studio located in Defence Colony, Rang’s got a good mix of festive-wear, which includes lehengas, sarees, suits, anarkalis, and casual Indian wear like tunics and elegant dupattas to brighten up a suit.
My personal favourites were anarkalis with simple gota work and leheriya chunnis, sarees that celebrate Rajasthani colours and fabrics, angrakhas in the most stunning ombres I’ve seen {that can work with flowy skirts or fitted churidars}, and dupattas that make me want to wear Indian clothes more often than I do.
Brocades, chiffons, gota, Rajasthani tie and dye, leheriya, and gentle embellishments are the trend at Rang. And I was spoilt for choice.
What we love
For me, Rang is a good change from the usual Indian wear in beiges, whites, maroons, creams, blues, and pinks that have become all too common at weddings in recent times.
I loved an angrakha in ombre that went from white to yellow, and had subtle violet and silver details; a white linen anarkali suit with a beautiful red leheriya chunni, and a burnt-red and cream leheriya saree which I ended up buying for a wedding. Also, keep an eye out for their crop-blouses {crop tops cum blouses}—you’ll find them in beautiful brocades!
Who it’s for
Women of all ages and sizes, who are looking to play with colour. Bright, beautiful, and elegant, Rang is affordable wedding wear just the way it should be.
Anything else?
Rang is the brainchild of Manjula Soni, a lovely and warm lady, and a mum of two, who took up her passion for fashion. She’ll even customise your outfit to suit your tastes and preferences. Have a doubt about which colour combinations will look good on you? You can pick Manjula’s brains and get some help.
#LBBTip: Don’t leave without picking up one of her signature dupattas.
