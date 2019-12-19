Bandhinis, Bright Hues & Beautiful Brocades at Rang by Manjula Soni

A small terrace studio located in Defence Colony, Rang’s got a good mix of festive-wear, which includes lehengas, sarees, suits, anarkalis, and casual Indian wear like tunics and elegant dupattas to brighten up a suit.

My personal favourites were anarkalis with simple gota work and leheriya chunnis, sarees that celebrate Rajasthani colours and fabrics, angrakhas in the most stunning ombres I’ve seen {that can work with flowy skirts or fitted churidars}, and dupattas that make me want to wear Indian clothes more often than I do.

Brocades, chiffons, gota, Rajasthani tie and dye, leheriya, and gentle embellishments are the trend at Rang. And I was spoilt for choice.