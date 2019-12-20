Bang & Olufsen For Beautifully-Designed, Well-Engineered Music Systems

B&O is a Danish audio-specialist company founded in 1925. They are known around the world for their beautifully-designed, well-engineered and distinct music systems, loud speakers, and televisions. They can also currently be seen in collaboration with HP, where they design the laptop speakers and fine-tune the presets to the standards of B&O. They offer high-end headphones, portable speakers, integrated home theater systems, and televisions.
Who Is It Best For?
B&O calls out to all audiophiles and sound aficionados who are looking for audio devices with powerful sound. They also offer integrated audio experience at home for people who like to control everything with the press of a button. Play music or watch a movie according to your mood {Press Cinema Mode…the lights dim, the movie begins, sound is set to surround…you get the gist}. It’s a great way to transform your house.
What's In Store?
The store {’boutique’ to be fair} is an impressive 1,850 sq ft outlay with well insulated walls and wooden flooring to enhance the sonic experience the place offers. In addition to the products, they offer a personal viewing experience which can be organized for private screenings.
PS: They help customize audio experiences according to your taste and budget. They offer bookings for product demonstrations as well.
Price: INR 10,000 – 30 Lakh
Contact: 011 46595859, +91 93123-3123
