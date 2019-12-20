Bang & Olufsen For Beautifully-Designed, Well-Engineered Music Systems

The store {’boutique’ to be fair} is an impressive 1,850 sq ft outlay with well insulated walls and wooden flooring to enhance the sonic experience the place offers. In addition to the products, they offer a personal viewing experience which can be organized for private screenings.

PS: They help customize audio experiences according to your taste and budget. They offer bookings for product demonstrations as well.

Price: INR 10,000 – 30 Lakh

Contact: 011 46595859, +91 93123-3123