Spend Hours Shopping At This Hidden Fashion & Art Store In Sainik Farms

Every once in a while, there comes a store that draws you in with its enchanting collection and makes you feel lighter as you spend more time in it (Well, when you like everything, your pockets are going to get light, no?). Bangla 123 in Sainik Farms is exactly that kind of store.

Founded by Nikita Singh and Chandni Singh, Bangla 123 is an experience store that curates fashion, art, and lifestyle products from India and across the world, and celebrates craftsmanship in its purest form. The store is set at the back of a private bungalow in Sainik Farms and you get a distinctive cultural vibe as soon as you set foot in it. It is exceptionally well laid out, so self-discovery is a breeze and the staff is always around to take you through the history and description of each product.

In terms of women's fashion, we found some lovely Lucknowi saris, Indian inspired jumpsuits, handcrafted evening wear pieces from a brand called Nakateki, tunics from Mukul, and beautiful cotton dupattas at the store. While Nakateki's pieces start from INR 6,000, you can pick up the tunics starting at INR 2,300.

Bangla 123's collection of table runners and bed linen, curated from Fucshia Homes and Linen, is also gorgeous. They have block printed bed covers, bed sheets, and Jaipuris in cotton that are perfect for summer. The range for the bed linen starts at INR 2,400.

You can also find contemporary and Pichwai artworks at Bangla 123. While the Pichwai artworks are a family tradition that they excel in, other artworks have been curated from independent artists. Do check out Vidita Singh's vintage car artworks and pocket scarves which really caught our eye. The pocket scarves are priced at INR 2,100.

Another really cool thing that they do at Bangla 123 is events. From book launches to musical gigs, they open up their space for social gatherings which we hear are extremely well planned. Also, if you're looking for a space to host such an event, Bangla 123 rents out their space for around INR 10,000 for the whole day (inclusive of light snacks and valet services) and we think that it's a pretty good deal.