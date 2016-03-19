Behind the famous Hanuman Mandir at CP is a small market where you’ll find a bunch of vendors selling colourful bangles, bindis of all sizes, stone “tattoos” and fancy hair accessories.
Bangles, Bindis and Bustle: Hanuman Mandir Has It All
Bangled Ever After
The mere sight of the bangle stalls here is bound to make your heart skip a beat. Rows upon rows of bangles in every colour of the rainbow {and more} in matte, metallic and glass finishes greet your eyes. After a quick walk-through, we decided that Dilshad Choori Wala of Babu Choori Wala Fame was easily our favourite.
Occupying three stall spaces, he’s got bangles in mainly three varieties: wax, metal and glass. From plain sleek ones ideal for everyday wear to fancier shinier ones, chances are if there’s a bangle you’re looking for, you’ll find it here. We particularly liked the muted matte ones available in a bunch of colours including black, hot pink, electric pink and a neon green. The striped glass ones were also quite chic and would go well with a flowy summer dress.
If you’re looking for something for a wedding, pick from their glass ones embellished with mirrors and stones. He’s also willing to hop on over to any venue with his wares if you require a chooriwala at any point.
Beauty Spots
Once you’ve armed yourself with a surplus of bangles, it’s time to bring the bindi to the fore{head}. We’d urge you to explore all the stalls, but if you’re feeling lazy and want to go by our experience, head straight to Indian Cosmetic Store. You’ll find everything from the basic round bindis in all colours, to stone-embellished ones, to some super quirky ones in the shape of flowers. You’ll also find gigantic ones {a la Komolika} ready to take over your face, if that’s your jam.
Once you’ve filled your shopping bags, it might be worth stopping at the front of the mandir for a quick kullar chai.
#LBBTip
We’d strongly recommend not carrying any snacks or drinks on you as this area is full of monkeys looking for a quick bite.
Contact: +91 9250172865 {Dilshad Choori Wala}; +91 9818052116 {Indian Cosmetic Store}
Price: Starting at INR 30 for a dozen glass bangles, INR 20 for a packet of bindis
Timings: 7am – 8pm
