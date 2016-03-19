Bangles, Bindis and Bustle: Hanuman Mandir Has It All

The mere sight of the bangle stalls here is bound to make your heart skip a beat. Rows upon rows of bangles in every colour of the rainbow {and more} in matte, metallic and glass finishes greet your eyes. After a quick walk-through, we decided that Dilshad Choori Wala of Babu Choori Wala Fame was easily our favourite.

Occupying three stall spaces, he’s got bangles in mainly three varieties: wax, metal and glass. From plain sleek ones ideal for everyday wear to fancier shinier ones, chances are if there’s a bangle you’re looking for, you’ll find it here. We particularly liked the muted matte ones available in a bunch of colours including black, hot pink, electric pink and a neon green. The striped glass ones were also quite chic and would go well with a flowy summer dress.

If you’re looking for something for a wedding, pick from their glass ones embellished with mirrors and stones. He’s also willing to hop on over to any venue with his wares if you require a chooriwala at any point.