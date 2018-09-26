Decor Enthusiasts, Explore Banjara Market For Vintage Collectibles

I can well imagine what Alladin must have felt like when he entered the iconic, fairytale cave. To say that I felt the same, would be an understatement. Sector 56 is literally a gold mine for decor enthusiasts. This lane is lined up with dilapidated huts which hoard the most scintillating stuff. Wooden furniture- distressed, painted, polished, they have it all. Metal containers for plants, kitchen, bathroom, and wire baskets in various designs and sizes are also available. Wooden and metal animal figures, platters, bowls, lamps, light fixtures with a vintage look, boxes of metal, wood, wire; Christmas ornaments- cute little bobs and bits; mirrors, ornate frames, and metal posters with vintage prints. The list is exhaustive and all at unbelievable prices, of course, you have to bargain! So, head there on a weekday, as it gets crowded during weekends and the prices shoot up too.