This New Restaurant Has The Prettiest Courtyard & Does Epic Seekh Kebabs

Banter is a newly-opened restaurant in Central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area. It's actually right on the main road and is at five minutes walking distance from the Karol Bagh metro station.

The first thing that you'll notice about this restaurant is that it's spacious and is done up in the most Insta-friendly manner. They've got a lit up LED quote near the entrance (which reads 'You are exactly where you need to be'), a courtyard area that looks a lot like QLA (but is perhaps, prettier), and is one of the most airy, green spaces we've seen in a while. Banter also has a stage for live music to make those outdoorsy evenings extra special. The indoors are all about swanky lights, comfy sofas and wall art everywhere.

On the food front, you'll find a mix of thin-crust pizza, biryani, burgers, thick Mughlai gravies and pasta. We started our meal here with the Achaari Chicken Croquettes (juicy chicken chunks rolled into bite-sized pieces), and the Bhaijaan Seekh Paratha. While the croquettes tasted great, it was nothing extraordinary. The seekh paratha on the other hand, was phenomenal (expect two perfectly flavoured, smoked kebabs with a soft, yellow paratha) and we polished it off of our plates within minutes. Next, we tried their Chilli Paneer Pizza that comes with a flaky thin crust (almost patty-like), and nicely marinated paneer chunks. Truth be told, you won't even know when you've finished the whole pizza because it's super light (unlike the heavy, cheesy kind) and you'll find yourself grabbing another slice the minute you're done with one.