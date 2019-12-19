Delhi is all about Its Cafes and Restaurants; BBQ Nation at Pitampura is one of them. After hearing so much about this place, I finally went to this palce and had a wonderful experience with their food & service. Everything was so delicious, especially the different flavours of kulfi. The choices in starters and their beer and soft drinks. Chicken and Chaap Tikka are one of the famous items there so must try it once, they are super delicious. Service was fast and nicely done! If you want some discount, you can also try their official app for the same. This place is a good option for a weekend meetup with your gang or bae. A bit noisy than other places but I guess it's about the crowd. You can surely try the main course, if you're vegetarian, then you do not have many choices in starters.
For All The Non-Veg Lovers Out There, Drop By This Place In NSP
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
This place is not so pocket-friendly and there are not many options for vegetarians. But the Tikki is deliciously awesome, You can try it for sure! If you are ordering Beer, then don't forget to confirm the brand you want; otherwise, you will get any random beer.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Other Outlets
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
Comments (0)