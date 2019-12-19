For All The Non-Veg Lovers Out There, Drop By This Place In NSP

Delhi is all about Its Cafes and Restaurants; BBQ Nation at Pitampura is one of them. After hearing so much about this place, I finally went to this palce and had a wonderful experience with their food & service. Everything was so delicious, especially the different flavours of kulfi. The choices in starters and their beer and soft drinks. Chicken and Chaap Tikka are one of the famous items there so must try it once, they are super delicious. Service was fast and nicely done! If you want some discount, you can also try their official app for the same. This place is a good option for a weekend meetup with your gang or bae. A bit noisy than other places but I guess it's about the crowd. You can surely try the main course, if you're vegetarian, then you do not have many choices in starters.