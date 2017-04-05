Baris: Middle Eastern Fine Dining We Have All Been Waiting For

Ease yourself into exotic land with familiar Mezze- both the chilled and the hot variety. Baris does posh up Middle Eastern staples. We tried a brilliant pink Beetroot Labneh that had just a tease of garlic, and a creamy Labneh with Avocado speckled with cilantro. Both paired beautifully with crispy Lavash crostini, and almost made us a meal. The hot Mezze featured a stellar Shish Taook which had juicy chicken chunks and that distinctive tartness of sumac.

What bowled everyone over though was the Mantar Yahsini- a delightful interpretation of the classic hummus which was baked for a subtle smoky effect, and served with sautéed wild mushrooms, onion, garlic and thyme. So good!